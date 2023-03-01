HESPERIA — Hart’s boys basketball team roared in the second quarter to a 34-11 lead at Hesperia in West Michigan Rivers play and cruised to a 72-22 victory Tuesday.
The Pirates (21-0) struggled a bit early, and Hart coach Nick Bronsema gave kudos to Hesperia for their gameplan.
“The Panthers had an excellent gameplan and strategy defensively,” Bronsema said. “It caught (us) off guard and made points hard to come by early.”
Hart settled in, though, to take the victory.
The Pirates were led by Parker Hovey with 27 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and six blocked shots. Diego Escamilla had 11 points with Wyatt Dean getting eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds. Blake Weirich had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Hart concludes the regular season Thursday with a game on the road in Holton.