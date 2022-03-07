MUSKEGON — Hart's boys basketball team jumped out quickly against Hesperia in an MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal game at Western Michigan Christian and cruised against the Panthers, 63-36.
Hart was ahead, 12-5, after the first quarter and owned a 26-16 halftime lead. The Pirates poured in 23 third quarter points to Hesperia's six to take a commanding lead.
Wyatt Dean led the Pirates (6-14) with 17 points, seven assists and five steals. Caleb Bitely had 15 points and four steals. Blake Weirich led in rebounding with seven.
Hart advanced to play Holton (14-6) in the semifinals. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Western Michigan Christian. The two teams did not meet this season.