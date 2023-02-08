HART — Hart's boys basketball team had four players score in double figures in defeating Western Michigan Christian Tuesday night in Hart.
The Pirates (16-0) saw Parker Hovey score 23 points to go with nine rebounds, seven assists, three blocked shots and two steals. Diego Escamilla had 13 points with four steals. Wyatt Dean added 11 points, seven assists and three steals. Blake Weirich had 11 points and four rebounds.
Hart returns to West Michigan Rivers play Tuesday with a game at home against Ravenna.