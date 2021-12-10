HART — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team tried to rally from a 30-16 halftime deficit, and even had a last second prayer of a shot Friday at Hart.
The shot didn’t fall, but the Spartans did, 52-49.
The Spartans outscored the Pirates, 14-6, in the third quarter to close the gap in the West Michigan Conference clash. Central scored and forced a turnover in the dwindling seconds. Will Chye’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining hit the rim, but that was all it could get.
“We were right there,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “It was kind of a decent look (by Chye).
“We fought to get out of (the deficit). We still have some work to do.”
Hart’s defense helped hold off the Spartans late, said Pirates coach Adam Jerry. Kohen Porter had two steals and a basket in the final two minutes while Parker Hovey scored seven of his game-high 19 in the fourth quarter, including shooting 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
“Team defense and defensive intensity were keys to the victory on Friday night,” Jerry said.
The Spartans (0-2, 0-1 WMC) were led by Chye with 17 points and four rebounds while Jayden Perrone had 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Nick Trivisonno had five rebounds to go with two points and Kolden Myer had four rebounds with two points.
Hart (2-0, 1-0 WMC) was led by Hovey with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists followed by Porter with 10 points and three assists.
Mason County Central returns to action Tuesday when it travels to White Cloud for a non-conference contest. Hart plays on Thursday on the road in Ravenna for a WMC game.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (52)
Chye 6 5-9 17, Smith 1 0-0 2, Draper 2 0-0 6, Perrone 5 3-4 13, VanderHaag 2 2-4 7, Trivisonno 1 0-0 2, Myer 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 10-19 49.
HART (52)
Escamilla 2 1-2 7, Dean 1 0-0 2, Porter 3 2-6 10, Bitely 2 0-0 6, Hovey 6 6-7 18, Reyo 1 1-2 3, VanderWilk 2 0-2 4. Totals: 16 10-21.
MC Central 9 7 14 19 — 49
Hart 15 15 6 16 — 52
3-point goals—Mason County Central (3): Draper 2, VanderHaag. Hart (8): Escamilla 2, Dean, Porter 2, Bitely 2, Hovey. Total fouls—Mason County Central 20, Hart 14. Fouled out—none.