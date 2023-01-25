MUSKEGON — Hart’s boys basketball team picked up a 76-30 non-conference victory Thursday night on the road at Muskegon Catholic.
“(We) got off to a good start against Muskegon Catholic and continued to play with great effort and attitude as a team,” said Hart coach Nick Bronsema.
Parker Hovey had 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for his eighth triple double of the season. Blake Weirich scored 17 points to go with six rebounds. Caleb Bitely had 13 points.
Hart returns to action Thursday night when it travels to Manistee for another non-conference game.