HART — Hart’s boys basketball team got the edge on Big Rapids in a high-scoring non-conference game Thursday in Hart, 92-84.
“It was a great start as (we) led 24-8 after one quarter,” said Hart coach Nick Bronsema. “Big Rapids cut into the lead a bit in the second quarter with hot shooting from behind the arc, 43-33 at half.”
The scoring kept coming for both schools, though.
Parker Hovey had a triple-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. Blake Weirich had 27 points and 11 rebounds. Wyatt Dean added 16 points, eight assists and six steals. Diego Escamilla made it four players in double figures with 13 points.
Hart (4-0) travels to Ravenna for a West Michigan Rivers game on Tuesday.