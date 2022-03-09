MUSKEGON — Hart's boys basketball team saw its season come to a close with a 54-45 loss to Holton in an MHSAA Divsion 3 district semifinal at Western Michigan Christian in Muskegon.
"(We) held a one-point halftime lead and came out in the second half and opened up the lead to seven points," said Hart coach Adam Jerry. "Some costly turnovers and indecision let the Red Devils come back to take the lead going into the fourth.
"Credit to Holton, they knocked down shots and made their free throws in the fourth quarter to close out the win."
Wyatt Dean led the way for the Pirates with 15 points.
"Wyatt did a great job stepping up as a scorer in the second half of the season," Jerry said.
Caleb Bitely added seven points for Hart (7-15). Tony Rayo led the team with five rebounds, and Blake Weirich led with three assists.
Seniors playing in their last game tonight were Kody Charron, Kory Charron, Kohen Porter, Jake VanderWilk, Logan Purdy and Ben Lipps.
Holton (15-6) plays North Muskegon (14-8) in the district championship game scheduled for 6 p.m., Friday, at Western Michigan Christian.