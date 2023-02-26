HART — Hart’s boys basketball team rallied late to earn a 65-46 non-conference victory against Newaygo Saturday in Hart.
Hart coach Nick Bronsema said the Pirates needed to make a run at the Lions to take a 26-23 lead at halftime.
“Jesse Jacobs and Tony Rayo provided great energy and spark especially on the defensive end during that run,” Bronsema said.
From there, Hart (20-0) dominated. Blake Weirich led the Pirates with 35 points. Parker Hovey had 14 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists for his 13th triple-double of the season.
Hart returns to WMC Rivers play Tuesday night when they travel to Hesperia. Newaygo (12-8) plays in the Central State Activities Association playoffs this week.