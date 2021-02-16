HART — Hart had its best offensive game of the season Tuesday night against Whitehall, although the Pirates fell short 68-57.
Hart trailed by as many as 22 points in the third quarter before getting as close as nine late in the game. The Vikings led 16-13 after a quarter and built a 13-point lead by halftime.
"Offensively, Hart did a great job of being patient and getting what they wanted," Hart coach Adam Jerry siad.
Parker Hovey paced Hart with 18 points, and Zach Bitely added 15, all in the second half.