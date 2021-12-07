MUSKEGON — Hart's boys basketball team came out in the second half and locked down Western Michigan Christian, outscoring the host Warriors, 17-4, en route to a 57-47 non-conference victory Tuesday in Muskegon.
"(Our) pressure started to pay off in the third quarter as defense turned into offense and the pressure wore (them) down," said Hart coach Adam Jerry. "(We) opened up an 8-point lead going into the final quarter."
Parker Hovey led the Pirates with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Caleb Bitely added 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, and he was 3-for-4 from the free throw line. Jake VanderWilk finished with seven points and six rebounds.
The Pirates host Mason County Central in both teams' West Michigan Conference opener Friday.