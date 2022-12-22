BIG RAPIDS — Hart's boys basketball team raced past Mesick in a non-conference game hosted at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, 80-46.
Hart (6-0) saw Parker Hovey get a triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Diego Escamilla added 25 points including six 3-pointers to go with three steals. Blake Weirich had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Ackley added six points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Pirates return to action on Jan. 4, 2023, when they play at Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation in a non-league game. Mesick (3-2) returns to play on Dec. 30 when it hosts Manton in a non-conference game.