Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Snow likely. High 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow and wind will increase leading to blizzard conditions late. Low 13F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.