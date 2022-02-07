HESPERIA — Hart’s boys basketball team was able to edge ahead of Hesperia in the fourth quarter for a 60-50 non-conference victory Monday night at Hesperia.
The Pirates (5-7) owned a seven-point halftime lead, but Hesperia (1-12) cut it to one point, 44-43, heading into the fourth quarter. Hart was able to get some distance in the fourth quarter to score the victory and end a four-game losing skid.
“(Our) offense looked good on Monday as (we) found the open man and knocked down shots,” said Hart coach Adam Jerry.Diego Escamilla led the Pirates with 19 points, including hitting for five 3-pointers. Kohen Porter had eight points and six assists. Kory Charron had 10 points and five rebounds. Tony Rayo had eight points and five assists.
Hart plays at Shelby in a West Michigan Conference game Thursday. The Panthers dropped their 12th consecutive game with the defeat.