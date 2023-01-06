NORTH MUSKEGON — Hart's boys basketball team continued its undefeated season with a victory in North Muskegon Friday night in West Michigan Rivers play, 61-45.
"(We) used (our) up-tempo style and employed (our) pressure defense to create a pace (we) feel comfortable playing," said Hart coach Nick Bronsema.
Parker Hovey led the Pirates with 29 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Blake Weirich had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Bitely had nine points.
Hart (8-0, 3-0 WMC Rivers) travels to Mason County Central Thursday for big league contest. The Spartans (6-0, 3-0 WMC Rivers) remained undefeated Friday with a 58-54 victory against Ravenna.
North Muskegon fell to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the league.