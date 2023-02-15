HART — Hart's boys basketball team picked up a 73-31 victory against Ravenna in a West Michigan Rivers contest Tuesday night at Hart.
Diego Escamilla sank 17 points, including hitting for 5 3-pointers. Parker Hovey had his 11th triple-double of the season as he had 20 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists and three blocked shots. Blake Weirich had 19 points and nine rebounds. Caleb Bitely had 11 points and Kyan Clark added five rebounds.
The Pirates (17-0, 8-0 WMC Rivers) host North Muskegon in league play Friday.