HART — Hart's boys basketball team broke free of North Muskegon in the second half to score a West Michigan Rivers victory Friday night, 67-51.
The unbeaten Pirates (18-0, 9-0 WMC Rivers) owned a 28-26 lead at halftime, and outscored the Norsemen (16-4, 8-3 WMC Rivers) by 14 in the second half.
Parker Hovey had his 12th triple-double of the season as he scored 32 points to go with 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocked shots and three steals. Blake Weirich had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Diego Escamilla had nine points on three triples.
Hart returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Newaygo in a non-league game.