MANISTEE — Undefeated Hart took the wind out of Manistee’s sails in the first quarter Thursday night with some long range bombing, hitting five consecutive 3-point shots, and the Chippewas never recovered in dropping a 74-48 game to the Pirates.

Pirate standout Parker Hovey poured in 31 points, hauled down nine rebounds — most of those off the offensive glass — and was almost a one-man wrecking crew.

Stopping him proved to be nearly impossible for the Chippewas.

“Nick Bronsma, their coach, does such a good job of letting him run a little bit of a point position,” Manistee head coach Zach Bialik said.

“He sees the floor so well. You can’t send too many multiple guys at him because he does seem to find the open guy a lot of the time.

“I think that’s the hardest thing. You can’t send too much double (team) or you’re susceptible to some wide open 3s (by the other players), and we did see that in the first half.”

The Pirates (13-0) finished the night making nine 3-pointers, a major share of them coming in the first half, especially the first quarter when quickly put the Chippewas in a 32-11 hole.

But, the Chippewas managed to recover from that opening blow, picking themselves off the canvas and earning a narrow 20-18 advantage in the second period to trail, 50-31 at the half.

Manistee’s offensive production fell off in the second half, as the Pirates outscored them, 19-7 in the third period and entered the fourth quarter with a 69-38 lead. Manistee had a 10-5 edge in the final eight minutes.

“I thought the kids fought back hard,” Bialik said. “We did some good things, but tonight I think it was more they shot the ball very, very well.

“We did a good job putting the ball in the hole the first half. Scoring 31 points in a half is some good basketball, Scoring seven in the third kind of took the wind out of our sails again.

“Our struggles continued scoring and holding teams to one possession, while not having empty possessions, turnovers or bad shots.”

Blake Weirich finished with 19 points for the Pirates while Wyatt Dean contributed nine.

Kayden Kott scored 10 points to lead the Chippewas, followed Ethan Edmondson with seven. Jacob Scharp and Carter Fredericks added six apiece.

Ben Schlaff and Fredericks led with six rebounds apiece. Kott hustled the court to pick off four steals.

Manistee (0-11) is at LeRoy Pine River on Friday night.

MANISTEE (48)

Huber 1 1-2 4, Kott 6 0-0 10, Scharp 3 1-2 6, Hornkolhl 2 2-2 5, Edmondson 3 2-2 7, Holcome 0 2-2 2, Protasiewicz 0 0-1 Senters 2 0-0 3, Schlaff 1 1-2 3, Fredericks 3 0-2 6, Prince 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 9-15 48.

HART (74)

Escamilla 1 0-0 2, Dean 5 0-1 9, VanderZwaag 2 0-0 5, Jacobs 0 0-1 0, Gale 0 0-1 0, Bitely 3 0-1 8, Weirich 10 7-8 19, Ackley, Clark 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 37 9-19 74.

Manistee 11 20 7 10 — 48

Hart 32 18 19 5 — 74

3-point goals—Manistee (7): Kott 2, Huber, Scharp, Hornkohl, Edmondson, Senters. Hart (9): Weirich 3, Bitely 2, Hovey 2, Dean, VanderZwaag. Total fouls—Manistee 16, Hart 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.