HART — Hart’s boys basketball team wrapped the regular season with a 69-59 victory Thursday at home against White Cloud.
The Pirates had to rally from a seven-point halftime deficit.
“It was a great way for the seniors to go out on their home floor for senior night,” said Hart coach Adam Jerry.
Wyatt Dean led the Pirates with 29 points including seven 3-pointers and shooting 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Blake Weirich had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jake VanderWilk had eight points and six rebounds.
Hart (6-14) enters postseason play in the MHSAA Division 3 tournament with a district quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m., Monday, against Hesperia at Western Michigan Christian.