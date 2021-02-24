HART — Hart's boys basketball team hosted Whitehall Tuesday night and fell to the Vikings in a matchup, 57-28.
The Pirates trailed, 20-2, after one, but fought back with a 17-point second quarter, though still trailed by 15, 34-19.
The Vikings (5-1) stretched their lead out to 20 after three, 42-22, as the Pirates (2-4) went cold from the field in the second half scoring just nine points.
Kohen Porter led the Pirates with eight points while Zach Bitely added seven of his own.
The Pirates will take on Montague on Friday at home in their next matchup.