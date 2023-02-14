MUSKEGON — Hart's girls basketball team was able to avenge its loss in the district tournament last year with a lopsided 63-24 non-conference win against Western Michigan Christian Monday night in Muskegon.
"Aspen Boutell started the scoring for (us) by knocking down an early 3," said Hart coach Travis Rosema. "From there, it was the defense that forced turnovers and created scoring opportunities. In the second quarter, (we) scored 26 points, 16 of those came from Addi Hovey as she exploited a mismatch and (we) took a 42-10 lead into halftime."
Hart (17-2) was paced by Hovey's 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals. Boutell added 15 points, seven assists and five steals. Abby Hicks had 10 points, four assists and five rebounds.
Hart travels to Hesperia Thursday for a WMC Rivers contest.