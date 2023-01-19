MONTAGUE — Montague’s girls basketball team made a run at toppling Hart Thursday night in a non-conference game, but the Pirates were able to hold off the Wildcats for a 45-41 victory in Montague.

Montague owned a five-point lead at halftime, but Hart scored 19 third quarter points to tie the game at 37-all going into the fourth quarter. Hart had a dismal start as the Wildcats limited the Pirates to just two first quarter points.

Hart had two field goals in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates hit enough free throws — 7-of-12 at the line — to escape Montague with the victory.

Abby Hicks led the Pirates (9-2) with 13 points followed by Aspen Boutell with 11 and Addi Hovey with 10.

Montague was led by Addison Pranger with 15 points.

The Pirates dives back into West Michigan Rivers play Tuesday when they host Shelby. The Wildcats (7-5) travel to Orchard View for a West Michigan Lakes game Tuesday.

HART (45)

Hicks 4 4-6 13, VanAgtmael 4 1-2 9, Hovey 3 2-5 10, Boutel 3 5-7 11, Rockwell 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 12-22 45.

MONTAGUE (41)

E.Peterson 2 1-2 6, Schwarz 4 0-0 8, A.Peterson 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-2 4, Bultema 1 0-0 2, Praner 6 1-3 15, Cederquist 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 4-9 41.

Hart;2;13;19;11;—;45

Montague;9;11;7;7;—;41

3-point goals—Hart (3): Hicks, Hovey 2. Montague (3): E.Peterson, Pranger 2. Total fouls—Hart 13, Montague 16. Fouled out—Montague: E.Peterson. Technical fouls—Montague: E.Peterson.