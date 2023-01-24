HART — Hart’s girls basketball team defeated Oceana County rival Shelby, 56-13, in a West Michigan Rivers game Tuesday night in Hart.
“(We) came into Tuesday's matchup with Shelby the mindset to set the tone early,” said Hart coach Travis Rosema. “(We) did just that as they came away with 10 steals and many forced turnovers in the 1st quarter allowing (us) to take a 16-2 lead after the first (quarter).”
Abby Hicks had 10 of her 20 points in the second quarter. She also had four assists and four steals.
Addi Hovey led the Pirates in scoring with 22 points. She completed a double-double with 13 rebounds to go with eight steals, five assists and five blocked shots.
Mariana VanAgtmael had seven points, five rebounds and three assists for the Pirates (10-2, 7-0 WMC Rivers). Aspen Boutell had five points, four assists and four steals.
Hart returns to action Friday when they travel to Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids to play Wyoming Potter’s House.