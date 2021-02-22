HART — Hart's girls basketball team used a 12-point scoring edge in the third quarter to hand Whitehall at 41-28 defeat Saturday in Hart.
The Pirates owned a 19-15 lead at halftime, but the third quarter proved to be the difference.
"(Our) defense held Whitehall to one made field goal, (and) offensively, (we) got contributions from five different players pushing the lead to 34-18," said Hart coach Travis Rosema.
Jayd Hovey led all scorers with 14 points, five rebounds and five steals. Aspen Boutell added nine points and four rebounds. Rylee Noggle had eight rebounds and Kendall Williams had five assists.