SHELBY — Hart’s girls basketball team used a big second half to score a 49-29 victory against Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian in an MHSAA Division 3 regional semifinal Tuesday in Shelby.
“In the second half, (they) seemed to focus on stopping Addi Hovey, and this is when teammates Abby Hicks, Aspen Boutell and Marian VanAgtmael stepped up,” said Hart coach Travis Rosema. “Hicks found an opening in the defense, allowing her to get six points all at the rim. Additionally, Hicks found Aspen Boutell for an open 3 which pushed the lead to 13.
“Most impressive is how every player bought into the game plan and executed, especially on the defensive end.”
Hicks led the Pirates (22-3) with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Hovey finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Boutell had 11 points and five rebounds. VanAgtmael had five points and four rebounds.
Hart next plays Kent City (21-4), ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press poll, in the regional championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday in Shelby. The Eagles defeated Saugatuck, 66-32, in the other regional semifinal at Shelby.