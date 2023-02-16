HESPERIA — Hart's girls basketball team routed West Michigan Conference newcomer Hesperia, 64-7, in a Rivers Division game Thursday in Hesperia.
Hart (18-2, 11-0 WMC Rivers) owned a 26-1 lead after the first quarter, and the Pirates were up 46-1 at halftime against the Panthers (1-19, 0-11 WMC Rivers).
Addi Hovey led the Pirates with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Abby Hicks had 12 points, three assists and six steals. Aspen Boutell had seven points, four assists and four steals. Mariana VanAgtmael added six points, six assists and five rebounds.
The victory gave the Pirates the outright WMC Rivers championship as they have a two game lead with one more league game to be played. Hart wraps up the regular season on Friday, Feb. 24, when it travels to Holton for the WMC Rivers finale.