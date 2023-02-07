WYOMING — Hart's girls basketball team finally got the chance to face Wyoming Potter's House in a non-conference game, and the Pirates earned a 44-26 victory on the road in Wyoming.
The game was twice postponed because of weather. The first was a part of the Cornerstone University tournament scheduled just before Christmas that was affected by the blizzard in the state. The second time was also canceled because of poor travel conditions.
The Pirates (14-2) doubled up the Pumas (12-5), 14-7, in the second quarter for a 22-10 halftime lead, and the lead only grew from there for Hart.
Two Hart players had double-doubles. Addi Hovey had 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Abby Hicks had 17 points, 12 steals, four assists and four rebounds. Mariana VanAgtmael added six rebounds and four steals.