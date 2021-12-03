HART — Hart's girls basketball team made its season debut Friday night and a fast start for the Pirates came at the expense of visiting Mason County Central as the Spartans fell, 59-19, in Hart.
The Pirates used a 28-3 scoring edge in the first quarter and owned a 44-6 lead at halftime to turn away Central in both teams' West Michigan Conference opener.
"We came out first minute or so and they were playing in a half-court press. We made a couple of shots, and so did they," said Central coach Mike Weinert. "They called a timeout, and the switched to a full-court, man-to-man press. We had a hard time with it.
"They're very long, very athletic and very experienced. We had a bad time handing with that," he said. "They just jumped on us. I called a couple of timeouts to get the girls some instructions. It was their pressure. They continued with it until halfway into the third (quarter)."
Weinert said in the near dozen years he's coached for the Spartans, he hasn't seen a team as good as Hart's appeared to be on Friday night.
"(Hart is) very good," he said. "I was also proud of of the girls for the fight they showed until the very end. They all had each other's backs. They're going to learn from this and get better."
Central (1-1, 0-1 WMC) was led by Wren Nelson, who scored five points and grabbed six rebounds. Hart (1-0, 1-0 WMC) was led by Abby Hicks and Jayd Hovey, each scoring 10 points.
Central returns to action next Thursday when they host Montague in a WMC contest. Hart will travel to Ypsilanti Arbor Prep today to play Midland High School.
The Spartans won the junior varsity game, 49-29. Central was led by Mallory Miller with 12 points followed by Eva Hardel with nine.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (12)
Quigley 1 0-2 3, Green 0 1-2 1, Banks 1 1-1 3, Lyon 0 0-2 0, Nelson 2 1-5 5. Totals: 4 3-10 12.
HART (59)
Hicks 4 1-1 10, Owens 3 0-0 7, Aerts 1 0-0 3, Marvin 2 1-2 5, A.Hovey 1 0-2 2, VanAgtmael 2 0-0 6, J.Hovey 4 2-6 10, Boutell 3 1-2 8, Rockwell 2 0-0 5. Totals: 22 5-13 59.
MC Central;3;3;3;3;—;12
Hart;28;16;6;9;—;59
3-point goals—Mason County Central (1): Quigley. Hart (7): Hicks, Owens, Aerts, VanAgtmael 2, Boutell, Rockwell. Total fouls—Mason County Central 16, Hart 15. Fouled out—none. JV game—Mason County Central 49, Hart 29.