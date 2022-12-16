HART — Hart’s girls basketball team opened its home schedule with a runaway 63-17 West Michigan Rivers victory Friday at North Muskegon.
The Pirates (4-0, 3-0 WMC Rivers) racked up 27 points in the first quarter alone, thanks in large part to 14 steals. Hart owned a 51-12 halftime lead.
Addi Hovey led the Pirates with 22 points, 10 rebounds, nine steals and three assists. Abby Hicks had a double-double with 13 points and 10 steals to go with five rebounds and three assists. Mariana VanAgtmael had nine points and five assists.
The Pirates next play at a holiday tournament at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids against Portland.