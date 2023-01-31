HART — Hart's girls basketball team owned just an 11-point lead at halftime against visiting White Cloud, but the Pirates raced to a lopsided 61-27 victory by the final buzzer in a non-conference game Monday in Hart.
The Pirates were ahead of the Indians, 25-14, at halftime. From there, though, Hart outscored White Cloud, 36-13, in the second half to get the runaway victory.
"In the third quarter, Abby Hicks brought some much needed energy which helped (us) extend the lead," said Hart coach Travis Rosema. "Mariana VanAgtmael also contributed with some timely steals and baskets."
Addi Hovey led the Pirates with a double-double as she had 18 points and 14 rebounds to go with six assists and six steals. Hicks finished with 18 points, eight steals, three rebounds and three assists. VanAgtmael had nine points, four assists and four steals. Aspen Boutell added eight points.