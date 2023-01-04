HART — Hart's girls basketball team played into a second overtime against Holland Christian in a non-conference game Tuesday in Hart, and the visiting Maroons earned a 62-57 victory.
Holland Christian (5-3) had a 20-12 lead at halftime before the Pirates (4-2) hit the comeback trail.
"(We) showed great effort on defense and that energy carried over to (the) offense as (we) began to move the ball better, scoring 19 (points) in the third quarter," said Hart coach Travis Rosema. "(We) led the majority of the fourth and overtime but was unable to (make the) winning plays to close out the game.
Addi Hovey and Abby Hicks each had a double-double. Hovey had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Hicks had 11 points, 10 assists and six steals. Aspen Boutell had 16 points and nine assists. Chloe Coker had six points and seven rebounds.
The Pirates travel to Mason County Central Thursday for a game between both schools that are both unbeaten in West Michigan Rivers play.