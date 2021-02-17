HART — The Hart girls basketball team took care of Oakridge Monday night at home, 46-35.
It was all knotted up at nine apiece following the first quarter of play, with the Pirates holding a slim four-point advantage after the second quarter, 26-22.
Hart broke open the game in the third, outscoring the Eagles by 12 points, taking a 16 point lead into the fourth.
Although the Eagles outscored the Pirates 11-6 in the quarter, it wasn't enough as the Pirates held on for the win.
Jayd Hovey led the Pirates with 13 points, seven rebounds, and five steals while Aspen Boutel added 11 points of her own.
Morgan Marvin chipped in with eight points as Kendall Williamson racked up eight rebounds and three blocks.