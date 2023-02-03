HART — Hart's girls basketball team scored a 65-29 victory against Ravenna Thursday night at home in a West Michigan Rivers contest.
The Pirates (13-2, 8-0 WMC Rivers) used a big second half against the Bulldogs (5-9, 2-6 WMC Rivers) to pull away, outscoring Ravenna, 45-10.
"Ravenna, who played with great energy, used several presses and defenses in an attempt to (us) down," said Hart coach Travis Rosema. "(We were) able to break the press but didn't capitalize on layups and shot poor, 7-for-16, from the free throw line.
"In the second half, (we) were able to hit a few outside shots, bur the main difference was (our) easy baskets after breaking the press."
Aspen Boutell led the Pirates with 18 points, five assists and four steals. Addi Hovey added 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Abby Hicks scored 11 points to go with five assists and six steals. Chloe Coket had eight points and four steals.