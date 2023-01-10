HART — Hart's girls basketball team dominated Hesperia for a West Michigan Rivers contest in Hart, 81-6.
Hart (6-2, 5-0 WMC Rivers) owned a 32-1 lead after the first quarter and a 53-6 lead through halftime. Hesperia (1-8, 0-5 WMC Rivers) did not score in the entire second half.
"I'm happy with the way the girls played tonight," said Hart coach Travis Rosema. "For the majority of the game, we stayed focused and met our expectations."
Abby Hicks led the Pirates with 20 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Addi Hovey had 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Mariana VanAgtmael had 11 points. Aspen Boutell scored 10 points and had five rebounds. Chloe Coker had six steals.
Hart returns to play Holton Friday in Hart.