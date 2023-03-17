Mason County Central and Hart saw eight of their girls claim a slot out of 16 available in the West Michigan Conference’s Rivers Division all-conference honor rolls recently.
Three Hart players were named all-conference: senior Aspen Boutell, junior Abby Hicks and sophomore Addi Hovey. Hart junior Mariana VanAgtmael was honorable mention.
Mason County Central junior Wren Nelson and sophomore Mallory Miller each were named all-conference. Earning honorable mention was junior Grace Weinert and senior Charlie Banks.
All-WMC Rivers: Hart — Aspen Boutell, senior; Abby Hicks, junior; Addi Hovey, sophomore. Holton — Abby Fowler, junior; Ryann Robins, junior. Mason County Central — Wren Nelson, junior; Mallory Miller, sophomore. Ravenna — Emma Gillard, senior. Shelby — Aubrey Klotz, senior; Molli Schultz, junior.
WMC Rivers honorable mention: Hart — Mariana VanAgtmael, junior. Hesperia — Samantha Logana, senior. Mason County Central — Grace Weinert, junior; Charlie Banks, senior. North Muskegon — Kaylee Martin, sophomore. Ravenna — Addy Gillard, sophomore.