SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Central girls basketball team was looking to get revenge over Hart Tuesday night after the Pirates had handed them a 29-point loss in December.

The Spartans were unable to come away with the upset victory, though, as they fell to the Pirates in West Michigan Conference play, 39-16.

“They just attacked the boards better than us in the first half,” said Spartan head coach Mike Weinert. “I think we out-rebounded them in the first half, they just went a lot harder after them in the second and I think that swung some things.”

