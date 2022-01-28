HART — Hart's boys basketball team tried to climb out of a 14-point halftime deficit against Shelby, but the Pirates were unable to rally all the way back in dropping the West Michigan Conference contest, 63-55, to the Tigers.
Hart (4-5, 2-5 WMC) trailed, 37-23, at halftime and was able to reel in Shelby (7-3, 5-2 WMC) nine points heading into the fourth quarter.
"Down 14 at halftime and 18 in the (middle of the third) quarter, (we) started to hit some shots, be patient on offense and get some defensive stops," said Hart coach Adam Jerry. "(We) tied it at 51-51 midway through the fourth quarter, but timely shots and made free throws extended Shelby's lead."
Parker Hovey led the Pirates with 23 points. Caleb Bitely added 12 points, and Tony Rayo put in seven points and pulled in six rebounds.
Hart travels to Mason County Central Tuesday for another WMC contest.