HOLTON — Hart's boys basketball team finished off an undefeated regular season by blowing out Holton in a West Michigan Rivers game Thursday night in Holton, 68-16.
The Pirates (22-0, 12-0 WMC Rivers) owned a 25-6 lead after the first quarter and didn't look back against the Red Devils (1-21, 1-11 WMC Rivers).
Parker Hovey led Hart with 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots. Diego Escamilla added 12 points.
Hart, ranked No. 7 in this week's Associated Press poll in Division 2, plays in a district semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Big Rapids against either No. 10 Big Rapids or Ludington — who also is receiving votes in the poll was ranked as high as No. 3. The Cardinals and Orioles meet in a quarterfinal Monday.