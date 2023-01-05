SCOTTVILLE — Hart’s girls basketball team drove up to Mason County Central in front of a packed house for the anticipated West Michigan Rivers showdown between previously unbeaten league teams Thursday night in Scottville, and kept driving the lane over and over for a victory over the Spartans, 54-38.

The Spartans were unbeaten overall going into the game, and Hart had a two-game losing skid — albeit to two solid programs in Hart and Holland Christian.

Hart’s Abby Hicks and Aspen Boutell were able to knife their way into the heart of the Central defense in the first half. The Spartans had the game down to three points, 17-14, with 6:05 left in the second quarter before the Pirates’ aggression in the lane showed with a 13-5 edge powered by Hicks and Boutell.

Hicks finished with 15 points and Boutell had 19, and the duo combined for 11 of Hart’s 15 points in the second quarter. Hart owned a 30-20 lead by halftime.

“That’s our mentality. That’s been our mentality for three or four years now,” said Hart coach Travis Rosema of his team’s attack-the-basket outlook. “I have tremendous athletes, starting with my seniors. Mariana (VanAgtmael), Chloe (Coker), Aspen (Boutell), just a lot of girls… I have tremendous athletes. For me, it’s my five athletes, stop us.

“I think if we can make teams play us man-to-man and make us dribble-drive, and if we can hit 3s like Aspen did early, I think it really opens up the driving lanes. Fortunately, we did that tonight.”

“That was huge,” said Central coach Mike Weinert of the Pirates’ ability to drive to the basket. “I talked about it before the game. I talked about it in a timeout. And we talked about at halftime. We did figure it out after half.

“There’s a certain way to play them because they’re quick and they can shoot from the outside. When they do go to the hole, they use their body and extend their arm really well.”

The Pirates’ lead only grew in the second half. Outside shots were hitting for the Pirates (5-2, 4-0 WMC Rivers), and they continued to attack the basket. Chloe Coker and Makayla Rockwell each knocked down 3-pointers as the Pirates had a seven-point scoring edge in the third quarter.

“I think we focused a little bit more on taking advantage of a mismatch with a couple of players and working into the post,” Rosema said. “If they’re not going to come out, I have girls that get into the gym and can shoot. I had a couple of girls hit a couple of big 3s really helped.”

Central (6-1, 3-1 WMC Rivers) was paced by Mallory Miller with 12 points followed by Wren Nelson with 11.

“I don’t know if it’s experience. I don’t know what it is,” Weinert said. “Our turnovers were kind of goofy tonight. Some of our younger players made some passes that they normally wouldn’t make… We’re young, and we’re going to make those mistakes under pressure, but I’m glad we got that pressure.

“Every time we face it, these girls are smart enough and good enough that they’re going to learn from it and we’re not going to make the same mistakes.”

The victory gave Hart its ninth in a row between the two schools. They will meet again on Feb. 10 in Hart. The Pirates also won their 18th straight conference contest.

“I feel like we didn’t make shots, (and) they did, and we turned it over. They got on the boards a little bit better,” Weinert said. “Those are things we can do better, and we’re going to get better at, but they’re going to get better at some stuff, too.

“I think we will be able to battle them better in the future, but it’s going to be tough. They’re a quality team and they’re very well coached.”

The Spartans return to action Tuesday when they travel to Shelby. Hart’s next game is at home against WMC newcomer Hesperia.

The Spartans also added another game to its schedule. Central will travel to Maple City Glen Lake to face the Lakers on Jan. 19. Central’s scheduled game against Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Ferris State University before the Christmas holidays was canceled because of weather.

In the junior varsity game, the Pirates won, 50-24. The Pirates were led by Kelsey Copenhaver with 23 points followed by Breslyn Porter with 16 points. The Spartans were led by Jaycee Myer with 15 points.

HART (54)

Hicks 7 1-2 15, Owens 1 0-0 2, Coker 1 0-0 3, VanAgtmael 2 0-0 4, Hovey 3 1-2 8, Boutell 7 2-2 19, Rockwell 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 4-6 54.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (38)

Green 1 1-5 3, Banks 1 1-3 1, Welch 1 0-0 2, Weinert 1 0-0 3, Hradel 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 0-0 12, Nelson 5 1-3 11. Totals: 16 3-11 38.

Hart;15;15;13;11;—;54

MC Central;9;11;6;12;—;38

3-point goals—Hart (6): Coker, Hovey, Boutell 3. Mason County Central (3): Weinert, Miller 2 Total fouls—Hart 10, Mason County Central 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV game—Hart 50, Mason County Central 24. Hart scoring—Russell 2, Porter 16, Copenhaver 23, Adams 3, Walker 6. Mason County Central scoring—Campbell 2, Cory 0, Myer 15, Chye 1, Haner 2, Sherretz 2, Lapointe 2.