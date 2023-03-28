Hart’s Addi Hovey was named as one of the 13 players to the Associated Press’ Division 3 All-State team, the organization announced Tuesday.
Hovey, a sophomore guard/forward, started for the Pirates. She shot 41% from the floor as she was 125-of-303 in 26 games, according to statistics submitted to the MHSAA and accounted for Hart’s games through the regional championship game. From 3-point range, Hovey shot 34%, and she was a 68% shooter from the free throw line.
She also had 225 rebounds, 46 assists, 115 steals and 42 blocked shots. She nearly averaged a double-double with 16.4 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game.
Hovey led Hart in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots while being second-best in steals.
Hovey was a first-team All-West Michigan Conference Rivers Division honoree, too.