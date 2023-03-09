BIG RAPIDS — Parker Hovey left no doubt who the best player on the court was when Hart defeated Big Rapids, 62-56, in MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal action Wednesday in Big Rapids.
Hovey did it all for Hart from the get-go on his way to another near triple-double night. Using his size and length to his advantage, Hovey was able to drive the lane early and often to score 35 points, snag 20 rebounds, dish out seven assists and swat seven Cardinals shots.
With his scoring total in the first eight minutes at nine points, Hovey pulled up from deep and hit a 3. He finished with 14 points in the first quarter, but the Pirates still trailed 18-16 after one.
“Parker did everything we came to expect of Parker. I’ve said it before, he’ll be in before practice, and if I can’t make it on time he’ll start practice,” Hart head coach Nick Bronsema said. “He’s a freak of nature in that way. He has that confidence and feels he can take over things when it matters most.”
The Pirates’ second quarter was where they really throttled the Cardinals. After opening that stanza on a 9-3 run, Hart blazed ahead for eight unanswered points and a 33-21 halftime lead. Hovey scored eight more in that quarter and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career.
“It felt great. I’m really grateful for my teammates, I can’t get there without them,” Hovey said. “They allow me to create space and trust me with the ball so that really helps.”
Keeping Big Rapids’ senior duo of Dawson and Mason Dunn at bay was important for Hart. The brothers only had nine points combined when the third quarter rolled around.
Already with 22 points, Hovey took a back seat to his teammates in the second half. Hovey was pinpoint with his passes, finding senior Diego Escamilla for three baskets from 3-point range as a part of his 13-point night.
“(Diego) really just knows his spots and he knows I’m going to find him in that corner,” Hovey said. “He waited and was patient and chose his shot over an easier one.”
“Diego is a great teammate. Coach asks every one of these guys to play a role and he plays his,” Hart assistant Joe Tanis said. “Diego did what Diego does.”
Big Rapids ran out to a 9-0 run in the middle of the third, but only managed to trim three points off Hart’s lead. The Pirates entered the fourth on top 44-36.
The fourth quarter did nothing to hurt Hart’s chances of coming out with a victory. Back-and-forth play from both teams trimmed three more points off Hart’s lead but the Pirates came out on top.
The Pirates advanced to the district finals where they’ll match up with Cadillac in a battle of the top two seeds. The Pirates — champions of the West Michigan Conference’s Rivers Division — knocked out the Central State Activities Association champion Cardinals. the Vikings were co-champs of the Big North Conference.
The match-up between Hart and Cadillac is at 7 p.m., tonight, in Big Rapids.