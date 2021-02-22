SCOTTVILLE — Hart’s boys basketball team was able to widen its lead as the second half wore on to defeat Mason County Central in a contest Monday night in Scottville, 46-30.
Hart began by getting interior shots to fall, then hit the outside shots and wrapped with finishing with shots in the lane to earn the victory.
“We got one shot. We couldn’t get inside. They basically took us out of everything,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “Frankly, it’s who we are right now. We’re going to have good moments and we’re going to collapse.”
Genson said Hart had an ability to find different options offensively, and the Spartans are currently lacking that.
Hart used its height advantage in the interior to limit the Spartans to single trips down the floor offensively while also going into the lane on offense to pressure Central’s defense.
Hart opened the second half on back-to-back corner three-pointers to take a 15-point lead early, 26-11. It was the Pirates’ biggest lead to that point.
It forced a timeout by the Spartans, and Central rallied. The Spartans scored on four straight possessions. Chye split a pair of free throws to make a two-possession game, 26-21, midway through the third quarter, further reeling in the Pirates.
“That was what we were hoping to get, but and then we gave up a three,” Genson said.
Hart’s Delfino Hernandez snapped the Pirates’ drought with a corner three-pointer. Parker Hovey hit a three-pointer from the wing, and it made it 32-21 for the Pirates.
Hart was able to push the lead to 13 points late in the third quarter, and it owned a 36-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Time started to slip a bit away for the Spartans as they were only able to chip into the lead by 10 points near the midway point of the fourth quarter.
Hart broke away more from there to earn the victory.
“They outscored us 20-9 the rest of the way in the game,” Genson said. “The difference was we didn’t show up to compete tonight as a group, and they did. Hat’s off to them.”
Central was led by Chye with 14 points and five rebounds.
Hart was led by Hovey and Kellen Kimes with 12 points each. Honey had 12 rebounds and Jacob VanderWilk had seven rebounds.
Central has two more very tough opponents this week, playing Montague Thursday and against Whitehall on Friday.
In the junior varsity game, Hart won, 50-40. Kolden Myer led the Spartans with 15 points. Caleb Bitely led the Pirates with 16 points while Wyatt Dean scored 11 points.
HART (46)
Hernandez 2 0-0 6, Porter 0 1-2 2, Bitely 3 0-0 7, Hovey 5 1-3 12, Kimes 4 2-2 12, VanderWilk 4 0-2 8. Totals: 18 4-9 46.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (30)
Chye 6 1-2 14, Perrone 2 0-0 4, Trivisonno 0 4-6 4, Draper 2 0-0 4, VanderHaag 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 5-8 30.
Hart 6 14 16 10 — 46
MC Central 6 5 12 8 — 30
Three-point goals—Hart (6): Hernandez 2, Bitely, Hovey, Kimes 2. Mason County Central (1): Chye. Total fouls—Hart 12, Mason County Central 11. Fouled out—none. JV game—Hart 50, Mason County Central 40. Hart scoring—Dean 11, Escamilla 8, VanderZwaag 4, Bitely 16, Gale 5, Weirich 3, Clark 3. Mason County Central scoring—B.Thurow 3, Smith 5, Shimel 2, T.Thurow 9, Cole 6, Myer 15.