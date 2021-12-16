RAVENNA — Hart's boys basketball team tried to rally from a seven-point deficit going into the fourth quarter at Ravenna, but the Pirates fell to the Bulldogs in West Michigan Conference play, 59-58.
"(We) came out sluggish in the first quarter and gave up 17 points to (ourselves) in a hole early," said Hart coach Adam Jerry.
Hart tried to respond early, but Ravenna (3-0, 2-0 WMC) went on a 7-0 run for a 34-22 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs' lead was as much as 20 points in the second half before Hart (2-1, 1-1 WMC) began to reel Ravenna in.
Hart even had the lead late in the game, Jerry said.
"Defense led to offense and (we) took the lead at 58-57 with under 20 seconds," he said. "(We fouled) with 7 seconds to put Ravenna on the line for a one-and-one which was missed but was rebounded by the shooter. (He) drove the lane and dropped it to a wide open player on the block for what turned out to be the game-winning bucket with three seconds."
Parker Hovey led Hart with 22 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots. Kohen Porter added 12 points. Wyatt Dean had five assists.
Hart now enters the Christmas holiday break and won't play again until Jan. 7, 2022, when it plays against Whitehall in WMC play.