MONTAGUE — Hart’s boys basketball team tried to rally from a steep deficit on the road against Montague, but fell short in a 47-39 loss to the Wildcats.
The Pirates (0-1) took a long time to get themselves started, stated coach Adam Jerry.
“(We) started out the game like it (had) been awhile, because it has been. Digging out of a 23-0 hole is not a position you’d want to be in, but (we) didn’t hang (our) heads and fought back to within three points at (42-32),” Jerry said.
Turnovers by the Pirates coupled with Montague shooting well at the free throw line allowed the Wildcats to pick up the victory.
Hart was led by sophomores Parker Hovey with 13 points and Kellen Kimes with 11 points.