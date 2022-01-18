PENTWATER — Hesperia picked up a hard-fought, close non-conference victory at Pentwater Tuesday, 39-33.
“(Hesperia) jumped out to a 10ish-point lead. Once we regrouped, we slowly chipped our way back into the game,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “It we go back and eliminate that first run, we outscore them the rest of the way.
“They have a very strong post player in (Emmet) Tinkham, and unfortunately, she had quite the game tonight. She put up 28 on us, and we struggled all night trying to find ways to slow her down.”
Pentwater (1-6), after having several games in the last couple of weeks without a full complement of players, had all of them on hand for the game, Gorton said.
Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Hesperia (1-4) was led by Tinkham’s 28 points.
HESPERIA (39)
A.Joppich 0 0-5 0, Milner 1 0-0 2, Slater 1 1-2 3, E.Joppich 2 1-2 6, Tinkham 11 6-7 28. Totals: 15 8-16 18.
PENTWATER (33)
Richison 2 3-6 7, Kenney 6 2-2 14, Adams 1 1-5 3, Schaefer 2 0-2 5, Green 1 0-0 2, Saytles 1 0-0 2, Hasil 1 0-2 2. Totals: 14 6-17 33.
Hesperia 13 9 8 9 — 39
Pentwater 3 11 8 11 — 33
3-point goals—Hesperia (1): E.Joppich. Pentwater (1): Schaefer. Total fouls—Hesperia 18, Pentwater 12. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Hesperia: Tinkham.