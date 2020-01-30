PENTWATER — Most underclassmen aren’t expected to be the leader of a young inexperienced team. Khole Hofmann isn’t like most underclassmen.

Coming into his third year on varsity, Pentwater head coach Ashley Wojtas knew even without the label of a senior, he would lead and play like one.

“His athleticism and knowledge of the game, it shows with some of the sophomores we have. You can see him pulling them along and he’s really turning into a great captain for us.”

Hofmann’s 20-point and 18-rebound night helped propel the Falcons to yet another Western Michigan D League win, this time over Baldwin, 57-45.

