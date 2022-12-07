MANISTEE — Kaylyn Johnson and Grace Kidd combined to score 25 points Wednesday night as the Manistee Catholic girls basketball team rolled to a 50-32 victory over inter-county rival Onekama in a non-conference game at Manistee.

But it started out rough for both teams, who each committed several turnovers and missed a ton of shots, particularly down low in the paint.

Manistee Catholic has also been slowed by sickness, with more than a couple players missing practice and games, so a ragged game wasn’t unexpected.

“When they got it together a little bit with that one group, I thought we looked pretty smooth,” said Sabers’ head coach Todd Erickson. “Then we got the younger players in the second half, and you’re going to get some turnovers you don’t want but you’ve got to get floor time for them.

“It’s a give-and-take. I thought at times we moved the ball pretty decently up the floor off the wings. There were people that were slicing that the ball wasn’t getting to early often, or maybe a little light pass that wasn’t snapping.”

Onekama grabbed an early 2-0 lead in a low scoring first quarter, but the Sabers were able to pop in a few shots, including a three-point play by Johnson after she was fouled on a basket, to lead, 7-3 after one.

The Portagers still trailed by only five, 9-4, early in the second quarter before Kidd banged home a 3-point shot followed by a mid-range jumper from Ashley VanAelst to extend the Sabers’ lead to 10 points, 14-4.

Manistee Catholic scored the next six points to complete an 11-0 run and led, 26-9, at the half. The Sabers raced to a 37-19 lead at the end of three.

“I felt tonight the kids did a very nice job with each other, off the bench cheering,” added Erickson. “When the kids are doing that, it doesn’t matter the outcome so much. We’ll just continue to keep playing hard.”

Johnson paced the Sabers with 15 points and Kidd added 10, while VanAelst finished with nine and Brenna Johnson chipped in with five. Manistee Catholic was 5-of-11 from the charity stripe.

Stickney led the Sabers with eight rebounds and VanAelst pulled down six. Kidd dished out four assists, with Stickney, Brenna Johnson and Kaylyn Johnson passing off for two each. Stickney led in steals with four while Kaylyn Johnson and Kidd had two each.

Carly Bennett scored 13 points to lead the Portagers, followed by Ava Mauntler with seven and Heather Zielinski six. The Portagers shot 8-of-16 at the free throw line.

Going forward the Sabers will not have a junior varsity team, and varsity games will start at 7 p.m.

The Sabers (3-0) are on the road Friday night for a Western Michigan D League game at Mesick.

MANISTEE CATHOLIC (50)

Stickney 0 0-2 0, E. Logan 1 0-0 2, Kidd 4 1-2 10, A. Logan 1 0-1 3, VanAelst 4 1-3 9, B. Johnson 3 0-0 5, R. Leiffers 2 0-0 4, K. Johnson 6 3-3 15. Totals: 21 5-11 50.

ONEKAMA (32)

Gary 0 2-2 2, Zielinski 3 02 6, Hart 0 1-3 1, Blackmore 0 1-2 1, Zeller 1 0-0 2, Mauntler 2 2-2 7, Bennett 5 2-5 13. Totals: 11 8-16 32.

Manistee Catholic;7;19;11;13;—;50

Onekama;3;6;10;13;—;32

3-point goals—Manistee Catholic (3): Kidd, A.Logan, B.Johnson. Onekama (2): Mauntler, Bennett. Total fouls—Manistee Catholic 12, Onekama 15. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.