A standout soccer career that stretched across the Atlantic Ocean helped pave the way for Adam Johnson of Ludington to earn a berth into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame as part of its class of 2020.
Johnson was scheduled to be inducted this weekend into the hall of fame this Saturday, but the induction was canceled because of COVID-19. Also in this year's induction class are Bob Ayers, Dave Killips, Annie (Tewel) Sadosty, Kelly Smith and the 2007 Mason County Central volleyball team.
The class, the hall of fame's 16th, will be honored during the 2021 induction ceremony.
Johnson graduated from Ludington High School in 1996 after an incredibly successful soccer career for the Orioles. Bursting onto the varsity scene as a sophomore in 1993, Johnson quickly became a force to be reckoned with playing the forward position, earning second team all-conference honors.
“My freshman year, I didn’t get moved to varsity, but that team was very good and made it all the way to the state semifinals,” Johnson said. “There were a lot of seniors on that team that graduated, so my sophomore year, I felt like I had to carry that torch and meet the expectations that the previous team set by making it to the final four.”
Things would only get better for Johnson as a junior, when he helped lead Ludington to its first state finals appearance, losing to nationally-ranked Detroit Country Day. He earned first team all-conference, all-Muskegon Dream Team, all-region and first team All-State honors.
“A lot of us always wonder what could’ve happened if we could’ve played anybody but Detroit Country Day,” said Johnson. “Everybody knew that school because of Chris Webber playing basketball, but I don’t think anybody realized the dynasty they had in soccer. Going into that game, we knew we were the underdog.”
Johnson finished his junior season with a record-smashing 35 goals and 21 assists.
As a senior, Johnson would earn the exact same awards as his junior season, making him the first two-time All-State recipient in Ludington soccer history.
“My senior year, being selected for first team All-State meant by far the most to me,” Johnson said.
As a junior, his own coach had voted for him. In his senior season, however, he was recognized from the outside.
“Spring Lake’s coach nominated me. To get it two years in a row, but getting it because an opposing coach nominated me rather than one of his players, to me, meant a lot.”
After high school, Johnson played semi-pro soccer for two seasons with the Grand Rapids Explosion and West Michigan Edge.
In 1998, Johnson played for Thames Valley University in London England, scoring a goal in his first appearance with the club. TVU would go on to win the North London Cup with Johnson starting at right back on defense.
He would return home to further his education at Western Michigan University, but still wonders what could have been.
“That’s one thing that always crosses my mind,” Johnson said. “When you’re in a country that has so much passion for soccer, it’s hard to leave that and come back here.”
It wasn’t just soccer that Johnson excelled at, however. He cited basketball as his favorite sport up until his junior year of high school, as he played varsity for three years as a slashing swingman. He even played against future NBA champion Shane Battier of Detroit Country Day.
“It was probably the biggest game in Ludington basketball history,” said Johnson. “The gym was packed and everybody hoped we’d give them a game, which we didn’t, unfortunately.”
In his post-playing career, Johnson has coached youth soccer as well as refereeing high school soccer as he now pursues a masters degree through Ohio University.