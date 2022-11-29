KENT CITY — Pentwater’s girls basketball team started the 2022-23 season on the road at Kent City Algoma Christian, and the visitors dropped the non-conference game, 53-21.

“First game jitters were definitely out in full force tonight,” said Pentwater coach Joe Gorton. “It was kind of an odd start to the year. No (junior varsity) contest and a long bus ride meant it took some time for us to settle in and find some success. Credit to Algoma, who came out of the gate strong and were able to make the most of their opportunities.

“They shot the ball well, especially from the free throw line. After halftime, we looked much more comfortable and were able to find some offensive rhythm and get some stops.”

Jocelyn Richison led the Falcons with six points and three steals. Audrey Kieda also had six points.

Algoma Christian was led by Izzy Lockwood with 22 points followed by Makayla Afton with 16 points.

The Falcons (0-1) start Western Michigan D League play at home Friday against Walkerville.

PENTWATER (21)

Richison 3 0-0 6, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Man.Sayles 0 0-2 0, Kieda 3 0-0 6, Mar.Sayles 1 0-3 2, Hasil 2 1-3 5. Totals: 10 1-8 21.

KENT CITY ALGOMA CHRISTIAN (53)

Guerin 1 0-2 2, Afton 6 3-4 16, Moorse 0 0-2 0, Lockwood 8 4-5 22, Powell 1 0-0 2, V.Vandermuelen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 7-13

Pentwater;2;4;6;9;—;21

Algoma Chr.;13;10;9;13;—;53

3-point goals—Kent City Algoma Christian (2): Lockwood 2. Total fouls—Pentwater 11, Kent City Algoma Christian 14. Fouled out—none.