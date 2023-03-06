BIG RAPIDS — Ludington’s boys basketball team had their shots, including in the waning seconds of Monday’s MHSAA Division 2 district quarterfinal game at Big Rapids against the tournament host Cardinals.
But the Orioles’ last second-shot by Gage Jones at the top of the key didn’t pass through the twine as Big Rapids defeated Ludington, 62-61. It was one of many missed opportunities for the Orioles.
“In March, the team that makes shots in key situations is the team that usually wins. You’ve got to give Big Rapids a lot of credit. They made a lot of key shots tonight,” said Ludington coach Thad Shank.
“It kind of felt like we had them right where we wanted them. I thought they were tired down the stretch, and I thought we had them in a good spot. They made a few shots to kind of keep themselves in the game.”
Outside of Matthew Westhouse, the Cardinals had more height and a few more pounds on the Orioles.
“They’re a hard match-up,” Shank said. “They shoot the 3 lights out, and then they have kids on the court that can go and isolate you in the post and post up. After Matthew, we’re not a very big team. We didn’t have any luck early on in the game being able to get into a zone against them because all they need is an inch… They were playing to their strengths a little bit with mismatches tonight.
“I love how our kids hanged in there and fought and did their thing, but in the end, you have to give credit to Big Rapids.”
Shank said he was expecting Big Rapids to guard the person with the ball more in the waning seconds, and it could have been David Shillinger to put up the last-second shot, but Jones had a real good look just before the buzzer went off.
“We were hoping that Gage could drive and spray the ball and kick it out a little bit right there. We only had five seconds,” Shank said. “He got a decent look, and he’s made clutch shots before. It looked like it was going down, but it just didn’t fall.
“Gage had a great game tonight.
Big Rapids (20-2) — ranked No. 10 in the final Associated Press Division 2 poll — had its second biggest lead of the game at 57-50 early in the fourth quarter off of Ludington turnovers. Back came Ludington, though, with a 10-0 run including a bucket and a 3 by Jones. Shillinger sank a shot and the ensuing free throw to lift Ludington into one of its few leads of the game, 60-57, with 2:58 to play.
It took all of 11 seconds for Big Rapids’ Mason dunn to answer with a 3.
Big Rapids elected to stay in a 1-3-1 zone as the seconds came off of the clock. A turnover by Ludington (20-3) allowed Owen Gammons to eventually score with 53.6 seconds remaining.
On the next Ludington possession, Westhouse was fouled as he went up for a shot in the lane with 9.2 seconds remaining. He missed the first of two, but connected on the second.
Big Rapids got the ball into Jack Ruggles, and he was immediately fouled. He went to the line to shoot in the bonus. But he missed the front end, and the ball went out of bounds in Ludington’s favor. After a timeout, the Orioles were able to get the ball down the floor for the last-second shot by Jones.
Big Rapids owned the lead for much of the game, stretching it out to as many as nine points early in the second quarter on a 9-0 run in a span of about a minute and a half, led by Dawson Dunn, Karlito McKinney and a 3 by Zander Prince.
“These kids are competitors. They’re fighters. We talk about being a dog all the time. And they did it for 23 games this year. They don’t quit,” Shank said of the Orioles’ comeback mentality. “They fought and they clawed. When you’re playing with a lead in high pressure situations like these, that’s not easy. We got our hands on enough balls to create some offense from our defense.”
Ludington countered with Westhouse in the paint. Ludington went on a 10-2 run including six buckets by Westhouse. The Ludington run continued to where the Orioles had a 39-36 lead with two big 3s by Jones and Spencer Holmes. Big Rapids closed out the first half on a shot by Ty Gielczyk and a 3 by Cole Haist.
Big Rapids pushed out to as much as a six-point lead in the third quarter, and the back-and-forth action got Ludington to within four points. The Orioles’ Trey Forfinski tried to get Ludington to within two points at the buzzer for the third quarter, but his outback shot in the lane didn’t fall.
Ludington says good-bye to seven seniors on its roster.
“It’s as much fun as I’ve had in a number of years coaching,” Shank said. “They just love each other. They come to compete every stinkin’ day, and it’s just been a joy. That’s not always that way. When you have a team this deep, and you have a lot of kids who can play, usually, there’s some dissension.
The Orioles were led by Shillinger’s 15 points while Westhouse finished with 14.
Big Rapids was paced by Dawson Dunn with 19 points followed by Karlito McKinney with 14 and Mason Dunn with 11.
The two schools met for the 109th time since 1919-20. Ludington leads 83-26 in the series and 10-5 in the playoffs. The Orioles eliminated Big Rapids in last year’s playoffs. The Cardinals last defeated Ludington in the regular season of 2017-18.
Big Rapids plays No. 6 Hart in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday back in Big Rapids.
LUDINGTON (61)
Holmes 3 0-0 8, Laman 2 0-0 4, Shillinger 6 3-3 15, Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, Jones 5 0-1 13, Ramirez 1 2-2 5, Westhouse 6 2-4 14. Totals: 24 7-10 61.
BIG RAPIDS (62)
D.Dunn 6 2-2 19, Haist 1 0-0 3, M.Dunn 4 0-0 11, Ruggles 3 0-2 7, McKinney 6 2-2 14, Prince 2 0-0 4, Gammons 1 0-0 2, Gielczyk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-6 62.
Ludington;19;20;10;12;—;61
Big Rapids;21;20;12;9;—;62
3-point goals—Ludington (5): Holmes 2, Jones 3. Big Rapids (7): D.Dunn 2, Haist, M.Dunn 3, Ruggles. Total fouls—Ludington 11, Big Rapids 11. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.