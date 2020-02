HESPERIA — A 32-point performance from Daniel Knizacky helped lead the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team to a non-conference victory over Hesperia Tuesday night, 72-22.

The Cardinal (9-4) offense was scorching in the first half, scoring 22 and 24 points in the opening quarters, while allowing just 12 total in the half on the defensive end, and lead 46-12 at the break.

For more on this story, please purchase a print edition or buy access to our online e-edition.