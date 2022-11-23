The flash bulb went off, and then it went off and then it went off late Wednesday morning, capturing photos of Ludington senior Keelyn Laird as she signed to play women’s basketball next year at Ferris State University.

Laird said she had offers from the Bulldogs and Alma College. While other colleges and universities were recruiting her, it was her visit to the Big Rapids campus that she enjoyed.

“The main deciding factor was I had gone to both on a visit to both of them between two days, and I really just fell in love with Ferris,” she said. “It was my dream. I’ve always want to go there and take after my mom. After I went there, saw the girls, talked to the coaches about everything, I just fell in love with it.”

Laird previously verbally committed to the Bulldogs, but she was able to put pen to paper on her commitment.

“It’s really exciting. It feels like the next step to the future,” she said. “It’s really a relief to get it done and over with, honestly.”

Ludington girls basketball coach Warren Stowe said he was proud of Laird.

“It’s awesome. They work so hard, and Keelyn works very hard,” Stowe said. “When people see her play and see how talented she is, there’s a lot of things that people don’t see that goes into that.”

The program continues to turn out potential college players with Laird adding to that that lineage, too. Stowe said the success on the court helps, but that’s not all.

“The reason that Keelyn is having these opportunities and the players before her have had the opportunities is because they put the work in and they strive to get better,” Stowe said. “When you do that and you play in a game and have success on the court, that certainly helps.”

Laird said she would like to pursue a nursing degree while at Ferris State, and if that doesn’t quite work out, she felt she had some alternatives in the medical field available.

“Alma has nursing, but there wasn’t very many options that I had,” she said. “With Ferris, I have a lot more options medically if I didn’t want to do nursing.”

She has also considered a career in chiropractic care, but she said she wasn’t sure she wanted to continue to go through eight more years of college.

Ludington’s girls basketball season began with practices on Monday, Nov. 14, and the season opens on Tuesday, Nov. 29, when the Orioles host Hart. And she’s ready for the season to start.

“It feels really good to get back into the gym,” she said. “But also, knowing that this is the last time playing with these girls, is hard. (I’m) trying to make every moment count with these girls.”

Laird truly enjoyed her junior year where the Orioles reached MHSAA Division 2 state semifinals, and she’s already reflected some on that season and others. She said having the knowledge of life beyond high school is good.

“I’m going to make the most of this year, and also knowing that I have four years to come is relieving, too,” she said.

Laird said she was grateful of the support of her family, friends, classmates and coaches.

“After telling everybody I’m going to (Ferris), it’s been non-stop, ‘Go Dogs! Go Dogs!’” she said.

With Ferris State’s campus not too far away from Ludington, Laird said she is glad it gives her loved ones and more an opportunity to see her play for the Bulldogs.

“I’ll be able to come home on weekends because sometimes, I’ll get homesick. And also, having other Ludington people at Ferris will be nice. I know other people there, and it will be good to go there,” she said.